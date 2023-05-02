Cruz Homers in Woodpeckers' Series-Opening Loss to Salem

Salem, VA - Narbe Cruz got the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-12) on the board first with a first-inning two-run home run Tuesday night at Carillion Clinic Field. However, the Salem Red Sox (10-11) exploded offensively to take the series opener, 12-2.

After Zach Cole drew a two-out walk in the top of the first, Cruz squared up a first pitch breaking ball from Red Sox starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (W, 2-1) and sent it over the left field wall. It was Cruz's second home run of the season and his first since April 12.

The rest of the game was all Salem as the Red Sox chased Fayetteville starter Alimber Santa (L, 0-3) after just two-thirds of an inning. A pair of singles from Luis Ravelo and Lyonell James put Salem ahead 3-2 after one before the Red Sox got another in the second.

Salem was held scoreless until the seventh inning when Ronald Rosario tripled home a pair of runs against Woodpeckers reliever Bryan Perez. The Sox then batted around in the eighth to score six more runs, headlined by a bases-clearing double from Ravelo, who finished with five runs batted in.

Fayetteville will try to even the series on Wednesday night, sending RHP Nic Swanson to the mound. LHP Dalton Rogers looks to make it back-to-back wins for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 ET.

