Jimenez and Fernandez Promoted; Rudy and Lara Added

May 2, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with four affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the promotion of RHP Edwin Jimenez and OF Eduarqui Fernandez as well as the addition of RHP Will Rudy and OF Luis Lara to the Mudcats from the ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with two on the injured list.

In summary:

5/1: RHP Will Rudy transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers

5/1: OF Luis Lara transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers

5/1: RHP Edwin Jimenez transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin

5/1: OF Eduarqui Fernandez transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2023

Jimenez and Fernandez Promoted; Rudy and Lara Added - Carolina Mudcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.