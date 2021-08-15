Wood Ducks Win Rain-Shortened Finale

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks came away with a win after plating two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats in a rain-shortened contest, Sunday afternoon. The Wood Ducks took four-of-six against the Mudcats and will meet for one more series in September.

Carolina (54-36) jumped ahead on the scoreboard in the top of the first with one run.

Down East (50-39) tied the game in the bottom of the first. Jayce Easley led off with a single but was thrown out at second as Daniel Mateo reached on a fielder's choice. Luisangel Acuña reached on a fielding error by Carolina shortstop Freddy Zamora and Mateo was safe at second. After a double-steal that put runners on second and third, Keyber Rodriguez hit a sac fly that scored Mateo from third to tie the game at one.

The Mudcats took the 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth with a run off reliever Michael Brewer.

Down East answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take their first lead of the game. Mateo singled to start the inning and stole second during the at-bat of Acuña, who then singled to put runners at the corners. With Rodriguez batting, Acuña stole second and both runners scored on an error by Carolina right fielder Andre Nnebe, as the Woodies took the 3-2 lead.

The game entered a rain delay in the bottom of the seventh and eventually called due to inclement weather and field conditions.

Owen White took the no-decision after tossing 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. in his Wood Ducks debut, Brewer threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. Teodoro Ortega (W, 3-1) takes the win after pitching two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three walks and two strikeouts. Mason Cole (S, 1) pitched one scoreless inning, with two walks en route to his first save of the season.

With an off day tomorrow, the Wood Ducks hit the road to take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday. The starters have not yet been announced for that series.

