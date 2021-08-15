Jackets Secure Series Sweep

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets earned their first series sweep of 2021. A 5-3 win on Sunday over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) finished off a great week of baseball at SRP Park.

Augusta has won six straight, while Kannapolis will leave having lost 11 consecutive games.

After the GreenJackets left five men on-base in the first two innings, Kannapolis scored first on a wild pitch in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead.

The GreenJackets offense took advantage of six walks from Kannapolis starting pitcher Drew Dalquist. Stephen Paolini walked with the bases loaded to tie the game at one. Then it was Braulio Vasquez driving in two runs on a base-hit. The Jackets added one more in the inning on a Kannapolis error and after three innings it was 4-1.

Kannapolis kept the pressure on though. A two-run home run from Misael Gonzalez made it a one-run game. It was the second home run of the series for Gonzalez and it was just 4-3 Augusta.

Starting pitcher Chad Bryant Jr. went 4+ innings allowing three runs. Only two were earned.

In the 6th inning, the Jackets added back to their lead. Cal Conley scored on a wild pitch all the way from first base to make it 5-3.

Rolddy Munoz earned the win with three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Alec Barger and Lisandro Santos each pitched a scoreless inning.

HOMESTAND: Tuesday, August 24th - Sunday, August 29th vs Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays)

Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates Open 6:00pm * Networking Night!

- Head on over to the Budweiser Back Nine Grill to practice your networking skills! Networking begins at 6 p.m. All chamber members and networking groups will receive discounted tickets.

* "First Responder Tuesday's," presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors, News 12/NBC 26 & Sunny 102.7 * All Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off reserved or general admission (standing room only) ticket options with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last). * Register to be our Academy Sports and Outdoors First Responder of the Game and receive four (4) tickets, four (4) food vouchers and a $100 gift card to Academy Sports & Outdoors. Link to Register: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-first-responders * Auggie's Reading Program Day 1

- Students who participated in Auggie's Reading Program will have the opportunity to hang out and watch the Jackets play with their lovable mascot! The following counties can use their voucher for this game: Aiken County, Burke County, Edgefield County, Barnwell County, McDuffie County, and Lincoln County.

Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates Open 6:00pm * Auggie's Reading Program Day 2

- Students who participated in Auggie's Reading Program will have the opportunity to hang out and watch the Jackets play with their lovable mascot! The following counties can use their voucher for this game: Columbia County, Richmond County,Burke County, Edgefield County, Barnwell County, McDuffie County, and Lincoln County.

* It's the ever-popular Play Baseball Bingo presented by Comfort Keepers, guests receive a bingo card upon entry and play to win prizes all night long. * Join us for "Warrior Wednesday" presented by WRDW News-Talk WGAC Augusta * The Jackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off on Wednesday, September 8th to benefit ForcesUnited. * Active military who present ID can purchase $2 off or general admission (standing room only) ticket options at the SRP Park Box Office. * It's a Silver Jackets Club Member Night presented by AARP Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy and Comfort Keepers. Guests 60+ can join this great club to join us every Wednesday, to learn more visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-silver-jackets.

Thursday August 26th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates Open 6:00pm * South Carolina Gamecocks Night

- Come wearing your South Carolina gear as we celebrate the GameCocks!

- Former South Carolina Quarterback Connor Shaw will make a special appearance! Purchase a VIP Package for $20 that includes a Reserved Ticket, a Food Voucher, and the chance to meet Connor before the public! To purchase tickets, click "Buy Tickets", select the Yellow Reserved Sections (Sec. 107, 108, 109, 110) and select the number of tickets for "Shaw Meet & Greet. It's presented by Cintas

* Sunglasses Giveaway

- Come early and grab a pair of sunglasses presented by Best Office Solutions! The first 1,000 fans will receive a pair.

* Burke County Night * Thirsty Thursday returns Presented by KICKS99, BOB FM, Garden City Social and Mr. Tattoo. The weekly promotion features $1 PBR and Natural Light and all draft beer and 21 oz Coca-Cola Fountain Soda half price from 6:00-8:00 PM.

Friday, August 27th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates Open 6:00pm * Braves BUZZFest - Red Out. * SweetWater Night Specialty Jersey Auction

- The GreenJackets will wear their specialty SweetWater Uniforms. You can bid on the game worn jerseys in the silent auction that will end at the last out of the 6th inning.! All proceeds benefit FROG (Friends of Greeneway) & North Augusta Forward.

* SweetWater Brewing Company Cup Series

- All draft SweetWater Brewing Company Drafts are only $5 from 6-8 p.m in a collectors 21 oz cup! It's presented by SweetWater Brewing Company

* Bee A Fan Feature Friday is back where every Friday Game features a select beer on special at the Keg Stand and Chef John and Team Food & Beverage whip up a special menu option available all weekend long! Half-off draft of the night is SweetWater Brewing Company at the Keg Stand from 6:00-8:00 p.m. * BEE-A-Fan Feature Food Item: Give Thanks Burger: Turkey Patty, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy. Available at the Back 9 Grill and the Bee'Stro. * Dr. Rogers & Andrews Night * Need a car magnet? The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a car magnet presented by Dr. Rogers & Andrews!

Saturday, August 28th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 6:05 p.m.

* Gates Open at 4:30 p.m. * Military Appreciation Night

- We'll honor our service men and women during this annual event!

* Can you say, "BOOMING FIREWORKS" ? If yes, then you're in luck. It's one of the final fireworks shows of the year and you don't want to miss it. It's presented by Augusta University Health, Coca-Cola Bottling of Augusta, E-Z-GO, SRP Federal Credit Union, TaxSlayer and WOW! Internet, Cable, & Phone * The White Claw Concert Series continues with a Pre-game concert featuring Adam Harris Thompson!

- Guests can enjoy $2 off White Claw until first pitch

* Another Saturday, another Anthony and London Thuan State Farm Family Saturday! Come on out and cheer on the Jackets! * AU Run for the GreenJackets 5k

- What better way to start your Saturday then by running along the Greenway and then finishing it in SRP Park? This 5k will benefit the Cross Country and Track and Field Programs at Augusta University! It start's at 7:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

* Flag Giveaway

- The first 1,500 fans through the gates receive a flag presented by Rowland-Ford Funeral Home

* Media Sponsor: KICKS99

Sunday, August 29th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 5:05 p.m.

* Girl Scout Night

- Bring out your troop for Girl Scout Night and receive a commemorative patch. Join in for the pregame parade for troops beginning at 4:15 p.m.!

* Comic Book Hero Night

- Capes, masks, super powers (maybe), it's all happening on this Sunday game! Don't miss Comic Book Hero Night!

* Cape Giveaway

- First 1,000 fans receive a cape presented by Children's Hospital of Georgia

* Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game! * Jr. Jackets Game presented by Best Office Solutions, Family Y of Greater Augusta, Pediatric Partners and Tum-E Yummies. Kids 12 and under get in this game for FREE by joining our FREE Club to select games throughout the season and receive great giveaways and benefits. Not a member sign up today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities * Post-Game Kids Run the Bases * Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game presented By Shout 94.7 FM * Mystery Ball and Bobblehead Night * Take your chance and join the mystery! Proceeds from the Mystery Ball and Bobblehead event will benefit Children's Hospital of Georgia! * SRP Park Annual Car Show * $15 per car includes your ticket to the game. Prizes awarded for Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Popular Vote and Best in Show. To register, contact Troy Pakusch at (803) 349-9411 or email tpakusch@greenjacketsbaseball.com. * Bark in the Park * Bring out your four-legged GreenJackets fan for a night at the ballpark presented by Hollywood Feed. Please Note: Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl (excluding section 100). Dogs cannot go up to the WOW! Club, Suites and MurphyAdvantage.com Lounge. Dogs are free to the game. Dogs and owners must check in the Dog Waiver Table by the Main Gate Entrance. Relief areas for dogs are the Berm and behind the centerfield near the Batting Cages presented By Hollywood Feed

To learn more or purchase tickets to this homestand or any 2021 GreenJackets home game visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

