Driskill and Cornell Released

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Sunday that right-handed pitcher Tanner Driskill and outfielder Zach Cornell have been released.

Driskill, 25, went 0-1 with a 4.70 earned run average in 13 relief appearances with the FredNats. He struck out 19 batters in 23.0 innings and was 2-for-2 in save opportunities.

Cornell, 23, batted .175 with four runs batted in over 18 games with the FredNats.

The active roster currently stands at 28.

