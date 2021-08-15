Belzer, Long and McCarville Reinstated from IL
August 15, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the reinstatement of right-handed pitchers Nick Belzer, Peyton Long and Keegan McCarville from the injured list.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players with seven on the injured list.
In summary:
8/15: RHP Nick Belzer reinstated from injured list.
8/15: RHP Peyton Long reinstated from injured list.
8/15: RHP Keegan McCarville reinstated from injured list.
The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
