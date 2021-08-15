Belzer, Long and McCarville Reinstated from IL

August 15, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the reinstatement of right-handed pitchers Nick Belzer, Peyton Long and Keegan McCarville from the injured list.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players with seven on the injured list.

In summary:

8/15: RHP Nick Belzer reinstated from injured list.

8/15: RHP Peyton Long reinstated from injured list.

8/15: RHP Keegan McCarville reinstated from injured list.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.