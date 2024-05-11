Wood Ducks Rally past Lynchburg

May 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks had their Heritage day while hosting the Lynchburg Hillcats. The first four innings were quiet from both teams as they had some walks but no hits. Through the first four innings both teams combined left six runners on base.

In the top of the 5thinning Lynchburg scored the first run of the game to make the score 1-0. Rafel Rameriez Jr. hit a home run with a fly ball to right field. In the bottom of the 5th, there was a strikeout then a groundout. Then there was a pitching change for Lynchburg with Renny Artiles coming in to relieve Alex Clemmey. In the top of the 6th Lynchburg's bats were hot. Ralphy Velazquez hit a double to right field. Then Jaison Chourio hit a single to move Velazquez to third base. Chourio stole second base, Velazquez stole home, and on a throwing error by Down East's catcher Julian Brock, Chourio advanced to third. Christian Knapczyk hits a single to push Chourio home making the score 0-3.

The Wood Ducks answered in the bottom of the 6th with a single from Julian Brock. Gleider Figuereo and Jesus Lopez scored, to come within one. Hillcats were up 2-3. The seventh inning was quiet for both teams. Lynchburg left one runner on base and the Wood Ducks left two runners on base. The top of the eighth was quiet for Lynchburg. The bottom of the eighth started with Lynchburg's pitcher walking, Gleider Figuereo and Jesus Lopez. With a runner on first and second Erick Alvarez hit a double allowing Figuereo to score. Lynchburg then substituted pitchers with Josh Harlow coming in to relieve Jack Jasiak. A wild pitch by Harlow allowed Lopez to score making it 4-3.

The Wood Ducks held off any runs by Lynchburg in the top of the 9th to win the game 4-3. The Wood Ducks and Lynchburg had 5 hits. Lynchburg had 2 errors while Down East only had 1.

