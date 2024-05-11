Pitching Staff Combines to Allow One Hit in Kannapolis' 7-1 Win Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Four different Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tallied multi-hit games and the pitching staff combined to allow one hit in Saturday's, 7-1, win over the Delmarva Shorebirds at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win in front of a soldout crowd, the Ballers move to 15-16 on the season, sliding back into third place in the Carolina League South division. Delmarva falls to 9-22 on the season, still stuck in dead last in the standings.

LHP Lucas Gordon earned his first career victory as a professional, tossing six innings and striking out four. The former Texas Longhorn allowed the only hit and run of the night for the Shorebirds, walking three along the way. LHP Tommy Vail and RHP Nick Altermatt followed in relief, allowing just two more baserunners for the Shorebirds in the form of walks.

Rikuu Nishida reached on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the third to start the scoring in the ballgame, allowing Matt Hogan to score despite Nishida not getting credit for the run batted in. Later in the frame, Caden Connor drove Nishida and Wilber Sanchez in on an RBI double to push Kannapolis' lead to, 3-0, after three.

Delmarva's lone run and hit came in the top of the sixth inning on a Stiven Acevedo solo home run to left field, making the score, 3-1, after five and a half.

Ryan Galanie and Eddie Park teamed up in the bottom half of the sixth with RBI singles to answer and push the Ballers ahead to, 5-1, after six innings.

Albertson Asigen notched the final two RBI of the night in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Nishida and Galanie on a hard-hit RBI single to extend Kannapolis' lead to, 7-1, proving to be too much to handle for the Shorebirds.

Sunday marks the series finale between the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Delmarva Shorebirds at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. for the Mother's Day matchup, with RHP Jake Bockenstedt taking the hill for the Ballers.

