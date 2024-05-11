Guerreros Lose Lead in Ninth, Fall to Pescados

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-14) transitioned into their Copa de la Diversion identity on Saturday night, Los Guerreros de Fayetteville, and carried a 7-6 lead into the top of the ninth inning at Segra Stadium. Los Pescados de Carolina (21-9) found a way to storm back, scoring a pair of runs in the final frame to defeat Fayetteville 8-7.

Amilcar Chirinos (L, 3-1) returned to the mound for the ninth inning after a scoreless seventh and eighth. Yhoswar Garcia led off with a double and Reidy Mercado attempted to bunt him over to third. Chirinos fielded the ball and threw low towards first, skipping the throw into right field and allowing Garcia to score and tie the game 7-7. Mercado made it all the way to third on the throwing error, and scored the go-ahead run on a two-out single from Juan Baez.

Fayetteville had a chance to tie or win the game in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases against Bayden Root. Nehomar Ochoa walked, Chase Jaworsky doubled, and Waner Luciano was intentionally walked to load the bases. Root escaped the jam, striking out Anthony Sherwin to end the game.

The Woodpeckers led by as many as three-runs at one stage in the game, grabbing a 5-2 advantage when Will Bush connected for a two-run double in the fourth inning off Yorman Galindez. Carolina erased the lead in the top of the sixth, scoring four runs with two-outs on four straight hits against Dawill Almonte.

Alonzo Tredwell provided a career-long day prior to the call to the bullpen, tossing 5.2 innings and striking out four over his start. It marked the longest outing for any Fayetteville arm this season.

The six-game home series concludes Sunday night with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Alain Pena and Carolina will counter with RHP Josh Timmerman. The Woodpeckers radio broadcast can be heard at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or through the MiLB App and watched online on MiLB.tv.

