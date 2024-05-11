Pelicans Snag 2 Wins in Doubleheader

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans swept the Saturday's doubleheader outscoring the Augusta GreenJackets 8-9 in the first and 3-1 in the second. With the two victories the Pelicans stand at 13-18, while the GreenJackets are now 14-17.

Game 1

Kenton Egbert started for the Birds on Friday. He pitched 1.2 innings, allowing three hits and three runs, before the game was suspended due to inclement weather. Luis Rujano started on the mound at the resumption of the game, pitching just one innings, allowing five hits, four runs and three walks, while striking out two. Nick Dean came out of the bullpen and pitched 4 1/3 innings with 3 hits, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts, the most of the game.

Francis Reynoso continued the game for the Birds, pitching two hitless innings. Nico Zeglin got the win in extras after pitching one inning and giving up one hit, which resulted in one run in the tenth inning.

Multiple Birds had a multi-hit game, which resulted in 15 total hits and seven runs. Leonel Espinoza and Alfonsin Rosario led the Pelicans with three hits and one run each.

The Birds woke up in the bottom of the fifth when Jacob Wetzel drove in Fabian Pertuz with a sacrifice fly. Espinoza then scored on a wild pitch. The Pelicans continued their scoring streak in the bottom of the sixth, after Christopher Paciolla and Fabian Pertuz each had an RBI. The bats did not stop there after Miguel Pabon and Alfonsin Rosario each homered to left field in the bottom of the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, Rosaio continued his hitting streak and tied up the game after driving in Fabian Pertuz. The Pelicans recorded their final runs in the tenth inning, after Christian Olivo scored on a wild pitch and Reginald Preciado walked it off after an RBI single.

For the GreenJackets, Didier Fuentes got the start, pitching one inning with one hit before the suspension of the game. Luis Vargas continued the game for Augusta on Saturday and recorded three hits and three strikeouts across three innings. Zack Austin came out of the bullpen and pitched just two innings, giving up five hits and four runs. Reibyn Corona continued the game for three innings and allowed four hits and three runs while striking out three. LJ McDonough collected his second loss after giving up a run on a wild pitched and a walk off single.

The GreenJackets had 12 hits during the ten inning game including 7 RBIs, with Luis Sanchez and Alexander Martinez each delivering two.

Game 2

The Pelicans also took game two from the GreenJackets by a score of 3-1.

Juan Bello got the start for the Birds. He went four innings with four strikeouts, allowing just one hit and two walks. Vince Reilly (2-2) came out of the bullpen and collected his second win with one earned run and four strikeouts across three innings.

Leonel Espinoza, Jacob Wetzel and Christian Olivio all had one hit, each of which drove in a run for the Pelicans. Andy Garriola, Christian Hernandez and Chris Paciolla also had one hit each, bringing the Birds to a six hit 7-inning game.

Adam Maier (1-1) pitched the entire six innings, but collected the loss after allowing six hits and three runs, while striking out four. At the plate, the GreenJackets recorded just three hits and eight strikeouts. Augusta's lone run came when Luis Sanchez knocked in Robert Gonzalez.

The series concludes tomorrow at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM.

