Wood Ducks Hold off Mudcats

May 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Carolina Mudcats for Dino night and their fourth game. The first inning was three up and three down for both teams. The bottom of the 2nd inning started with a double from Arturo Disla followed by a single by Marcus Smith. Then Julian Brock hit a double to right field bringing in Disla for the first run of the game 0-1.

In the top of the 3rd inning Reece Walling gets on first base by a fielding error made by the Wood Ducks third baseman. Then walling advances to second to base on a balk. Yhoswar Garcia hits a single to right field allowing Walling to score making it 1-1. Garcia gets on second base by a wild pitch by Jose Gonzalez. Then Daniel Guilarte hit a double to right field, bringing Garcia home, 2-1.

Cooper Pratt hit a single allowing Guilarte to score, 3-1. Then Juan Baez batted in the Mudcats fourth run with a fly ball to center field, 4-1. The Wood Ducks brought in Case Matter at pitcher and he closed out the inning.

To start the bottom of the 3rd, Echedry Vargas hit a single to left field and then Gleider Figuereo walked. Disla doubled on a ground ball to left field, bringing Vargas and Figuereo home, 4-3. Brock comes to the plate and hits a double to right field bringing home Disla and tying the game 4-4.

The 4th,5th,6th, and 7th inning are runless from both teams with popouts, groundouts, lineouts, and strikeouts. The top of the 8th was quiet from the Mudcats with two strikeouts and one groundout. Erik Alveraz hit a double to right field, allowing Brock to score. The Wood Ducks retake the lead, 5-4. In the top of the 9th, the Wood Ducks brought Bryan Magdaleno to close out the game on the mound. Ending the inning with a strikeout, Magdaleno closed out the game for the Wood Ducks winning 4-5.

The Wood Ducks host the Carolina Mudcats for game five tomorrow at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm.

