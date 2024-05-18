Mudcats and Wood Ducks Postponed Saturday

May 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KINSTON, N.C. - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks has been postponed due to inclement weather at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games tomorrow, May 19, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 21 when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the series and all remaining home games can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

