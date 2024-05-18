Late Run Propels Down East Past Mudcats

May 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks erased an early three-run deficit and pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Carolina Mudcats 5-4 on Friday night at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (18-18) came to the plate with the game tied in the last of the eighth inning, Erick Alvarez doubled to right field which plated Julian Brock with the eventual go-ahead run.

Carolina (23-12) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning thanks to RBI hits from Yhoswar Garcia, Daniel Guilarte, Cooper Pratt and a Juaz Baez double.

The Wood Ducks tied the game with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third thanks to back-to-back doubles from Arturo Disla and Julian Brock.

The game remained scoreless until the last of the eighth when Alvarez had the game-winning hit.

The series continues on Saturday with first pitch from Grainger Stadium slated for 5:00 p.m.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 20 when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the series and all remaining home games can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 18, 2024

Late Run Propels Down East Past Mudcats - Carolina Mudcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.