Wood Ducks Game Postponed

May 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - Due to weather conditions, today's game (May 18th) has been postponed.

Tomorrow, Sunday, May 19th will be a doubleheader with two 7-inning games. One ticket will get you into both games tomorrow.

PROMOTIONS - Sunday will still be Sunday Family Funday with $1 hotdogs, $6 meal deal, and postgame kids run the bases after the second game. The Wood Ducks will be giving away the 2024 team card sets as well.

TICKETS - If you have tickets for the game that was rained out on May 18th, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining 2024 regular season game (excluding July 3rd)!

You can exchange your tickets two ways:

Over the phone by calling 252-686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks ticket booth. If you choose to attend a future game, you must exchange your May 18th game ticket. Tickets for May 18th are no longer valid for entry.

Fans can purchase tickets on wooddducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Front Office at 252-686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Front Office located at Historic Grainger Stadium (M-F, 10am- 4pm). Make sure to follow the Down East Wood Ducks on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram to stay up to date on all things Wood Ducks Baseball!

