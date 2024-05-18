Shorebirds Hold off Hillcats in Back-And-Forth Thriller

LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (12-25) won their second-straight game over the Lynchburg Hillcats (20-18) on Saturday night by a final score of 7-6.

Delmarva faced an early deficit as the Hillcats scored three runs in the first inning with an RBI single by Angel Genao followed by a run-scoring single by Wuilfredo Antunez with an additional run scoring on the play due to a throwing error, giving Lynchburg a 3-0 lead.

The Shorebirds began their comeback effort in the next frame as they scored their first run on a sacrifice fly by Alfredo Velasquez that brought home Stiven Acevedo. They plated a second run moments later on a throwing error on a steal attempt by Cole Urman, allowing Noelberth Romero to touch home, making it a 3-2 game.

In the third, Delmarva took the lead thanks to Kevin Guerrero who brought home two runs with a single that scored Thomas Sosa and Anderson De Los Santos, putting the Shorebirds in front 4-3.

Thomas Sosa upped Delmarva's lead to 5-3 in the fourth as he belted his second home run of the season over the wall in right.

The Shorebirds added another tally in the seventh with a sacrifice fly by Anderson De Los Santos, scoring Thomas Sosa who started the inning with a triple, giving Delmarva their largest advantage at 6-3.

That run proved large as the Hillcats brought nine batters to the plate and scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to even the game at 6-6.

Delmarva rebounded in the next inning as Alfredo Velasquez delivered a go-ahead, RBI single to score Noelberth Romero who led off the inning with a two-bagger, putting the Shorebirds back in front 7-6.

Randy Berigüete was tasked to finish the game for the Shorebirds and the hard-throwing right-hander delivered as he tossed a season-high 2.1 innings, allowing no runs to help Delmarva hold on and win a thriller 7-6.

The win was awarded to Randy Berigüete (1-0) with Rorik Maltrud (1-1) taking the loss in relief for Lynchburg.

The Shorebirds used a season-high six pitchers in the game, led by Berigüete, Trey Gibson who struck out four in two scoreless frames, and Issac Solano who tossed two perfect innings with five strikeouts in his Delmarva debut. Thomas Sosa paced the Shorebirds with three hits, falling a double shy of the cycle while scoring three runs. And Alfredo Velasquez drove home a pair of runs, including the game-winner in the eighth.

Delmarva will now look to take the series in Lynchburg and finish with a winning record on the 12-game road trip in Sunday's finale as Blake Money gets the start against Matt Wilkinson for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

