Wood Ducks Game Postponed

August 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, NC - Today's game between the Down East Wood Ducks and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans is suspended due to threat of weather and player safety. The game will be resumed and finished in Myrtle Beach. The second game of the doubleheader has been canceled and will not be made up.

TICKETS - If you have tickets for the game that was suspended on August 11th, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining 2024 regular season home game!

You can exchange your tickets two ways:

Over the phone by calling 252-686-5165 or in person at the Wood Ducks ticket booth. If you choose to attend a future game, you must exchange your August 11th game ticket. Tickets for August 11th are no longer valid for entry.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.