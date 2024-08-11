Carolina Takes Down Fredericksburg 6-4

August 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Mudcats wrapped up their week in Fredericksburg with a 6-4 win over the Nats, to split the series. FXBG is 26-16 (61-47), and Carolina improves to 23-18 (64-42).

Carolina grabbed the early lead in the series finale, on a two-run double by Miguel Briceno in the top of the second inning.

The Nats answered back in the home third, when Nick Peoples opened the frame with a single, then scored one batter later on a double by Jorgelys Mota to cut the deficit in half. Brenner Cox then followed with a two-run homer, his seventh of the year, to put Fredericksburg up 3-2. The inning rolled along with singles from Elijah Green and Brandon Pimentel to put runners on the corners, and an E6 allowed Green to scamper home from third base to make it 4-2 FredNats.

That two-run edge was short lived, as a pair of wild pitches in the top of the fourth inning allowed Carolina to tie the game at 4-4. Then in the fifth, a sac fly and E7 plated two more runs to put the 'Cats up by two runs.

After a back-and-forth start to the ballgame, Mudcat pitching settled in and allowed just one FredNat hit the rest of the way in a 6-4 victory for Carolina. Brailin Rodriguez (3-2) earned the win on his line, Bryan Sanchez (0-4) took the loss, and Harrison Durow secured his sixth save.

Fredericksburg begins week two of the homestand next Tuesday, August 13th, against the Salem Red Sox.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.