Shorebirds Fall to Red Sox in Series Finale

August 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-67, 17-25) fell one run short against the Salem Red Sox (58-50, 24-18) on Sunday by a final score of 2-1.

The game began in a pitcher's duel as starters Blake Money and Matt Duffy for Salem traded scoreless innings for the first four frames.

In the fifth, the Red Sox broke the 0-0 tie with a two-run single by Franklin Arias, scoring Freili Encarnacion and Marvin Alcantara to give Salem a 2-0 advantage.

Delmarva developed their best scoring chance in the sixth as they loaded the bases with one out, but a strikeout and a fielder's choice groundout kept the Shorebirds off the board in the inning.

Leandro Arias produced Delmarva's first run in the eighth as he plated Edwin Amparo with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

However, the Red Sox kept the Shorebirds off the board for the rest of the game as they went down in order in the top of the ninth, giving Salem a 2-1 victory to win the series.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Matt Duffy (3-5) earned the win for the Red Sox with Blake Money (3-6) taking the loss for Delmarva. Nathanael Cruz (4) was awarded the save.

The Shorebirds return home on Tuesday as they host the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

