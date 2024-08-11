Mudcats Beat Nationals to Split Series

August 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats got seven shutout innings out of their bullpen en route to a 6-4 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Carolina Mudcats (64-42 overall, 23-18 second half) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a Miguel Briceno two-run double.

However, that lead would be short lived as Fredericksburg (61-47 overall, 26-17 second half) came charging back, scoring all four of their runs in the third inning on the strength of a two-run home run from Brenner Cox.

That would be all the scoring for the Nationals as the Mudcats turned to the bullpen where four pitchers combined to toss seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 12. Brailin Rodriguez (W, 3-2) worked three innings with five strikeouts and only allowed one hit to earn the victory.

The Mudcats came roaring back in the fifth to take the lead for good as Reece Walling reached on an error to score Eric Bitonti and give the visitors a 6-4 lead.

Harrison Durow (S, 6) worked the final two innings without allowing a hit and fanning three to earn the save and secure a 6-4 win and a series split for the Mudcats.

The Mudcats continue their 12-game road trip on Tuesday when they open a series at Delmarva. First pitch Tuesday night is set for 7:05. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 as they open up a six-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets.

