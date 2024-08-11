Fireflies Walk-Off to Win Series vs 'Ballers

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies split a doubleheader with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers thanks to a walk-off wild pitch that scored Erick Torres to win in nine innings. Columbia lost game one 5-0 and won game two 2-1 in nine frames.

Game One

The Fireflies dropped game one of the doubleheader 5-0, as Kannapolis stormed out of the gates to score three runs with their first three outs.

The Cannon Ballers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, courtesy of four-consecutive reaching against Emmanuel Reyes (L, 5-4). Jeral Perez kicked things off with a double, then George Wolkow singled to put runners at he corners. Alec Makarewicz laced a double to the left-center gap to score Perez and break the scoreless tie. Wolkow came around on an Arxy Hernandez ground out to advance Kannapolis's lead to 2-0.

The visiting bats weren't done there. Drake Logan smashed a lead-off homer to left to start the second inning to make it a 3-0 score.

The game started with a one hour and 52 minute delay before the two teams were able to get started with the doubleheader at 4:22 pm.

After allowing three runs in his first three outs, Reyes settled into the game. The righty worked five total innings, striking out eight Cannon Ballers while allowing just those three runs before handing the ball to the bullpen.

Jesus Rios was the only arm needed from Columbia's bullpen. In the sixth, he allowed a solo shot to Arxy Hernandez to increase Kannapolis' lead to 4-0. Then in the seventh, he gave up doubles to Nathan Archer and Jeral Perez to make it 5-0. Rios surrendered two runs in as many innings.

Ricardo Brizuela (W, 2-0) shut down the Fireflies bats. Kannapolis' starter went five innings while allowing just three hits while shutting out Columbia. Then Luke Bell (S, 2) entered for a six out save to finish out the ball game.

Game Two

The Fireflies bats woke up in the bottom of the ninth. Erick Torres pinch ran for Dionmy Salon as the placed runner at second base. Carson Jacobs (L, 0-1) intentionally walked Jhonny Perdomo before Erick Pena bunted for a single to load the bases with no one out. After back-to-back strikeouts, Jacobs lobbed a wild pitch passed a swinging Ryan Cepero to allow Torres to score from third to win the game 2-1 in nine innings.

Both teams were unable to score in the eighth inning, with the Fireflies' final out coming from an 8-2 assist at home

Juan Martinez (W, 1-0) entered in the ninth inning and stranded the runner at second with a 1-2-3 inning in relief to give Columbia a chance to walk-off in the home half of the ninth.

The Cannon Ballers started from in-front again in game two at Segra Park. Lyle Miller-Green smashed his first professional homer to right field to break the scoreless tie to lead off the second inning.

Columbia matched the Cannon Ballers in the sixth inning. Lizandro Rodriguez led the inning off with a triple and came around on an Austin Charles single to left to tie the game 1-1.

Logan Martin worked through five innings while allowing just one run. He struck out four hitters while allowing just three hits. Next, Ismael Mitchel held Kannapolis scoreless in the sixth and seventh to set the table for extra innings.

Tyler Davis went through three scoreless innings for the visitors before Kannapolis went to the bullpen. Manuel Veloz spun 2.2 before allowing the game-tying run. Then Connery Peters came in to get the final out of the sixth inning.

The Fireflies head to Myrtle Beach to start a six-game series with the Pelicans Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

