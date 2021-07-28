Wood Ducks and Woodpeckers Postponed

Kinston, N.C. - Tonight's game between the Down East Wood Ducks (40-33) and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (32-41) has been postponed to due inclement weather.

The Wood Ducks and Woodpeckers will play a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, July 29th. The first game will start at 4:30 p.m. and the second game will start 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Tickets for tomorrow's game will be single admission, meaning one ticket will get you in for both contests.

With tomorrow being Thirsty Thursday, there will be Dollar Natural Light specials for both contests. Fans with tickets to tonight's game will be able to exchange them for any future home game of their choosing this season.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

