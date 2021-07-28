Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at The Joe at 7:05 pm. Southpaw Rylan Kaufman (2-3, 4.71 ERA) gets the nod for the Fireflies and Charleston sends righty Seth Johnson (3-4, 4.62 ERA) to the bump.

Following this trek to Charleston, the Fireflies will play 12 games in 13 days at Segra Park beginning Augusta 3. During that period, they will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Fayetteville Woodpeckers. During the stretch, the team will celebrate Copa De La Diversión, the 13th in the Upside Down and Faith and Family Night. For tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES EARN TWIN BILL SPLIT TO OPEN SERIES: The Fireflies split the series-opening twin bill, shutting out the RiverDogs 2-0 in game one and falling in extras 5-4 in the second game Tuesday evening at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.The Fireflies (36-36) battled until the end of the back-and-forth affair against the RiverDogs (51-21) who have the best record in the Low-A East League. Game 1:The Fireflies and RiverDogs renewed their contest from June 12 that was delayed after 18 minutes of play in the bottom of the second inning to start out Tuesday's doubleheader. Columbia's pitching staff was in control in the 2-0 victory, the Fireflies fifth shutout of the season. Anderson Paulino (W, 3-2) played hero for Columbia in this one. The bullpen arm came out after Matt Stil spun one scoreless inning back on June 12. Paulino worked six innings without allowing a hit and fanning half a dozen RiverDogs to get the ball to Zack Phillips (S, 1) who completed the shutout with a pair of one-hit innings to allow the Fireflies to take game one. Game 2: Neither team was able to score in the eighth, but after the Fireflies stranded the go-ahead run 90 feet away in the ninth, Charleston was able to bring one home on a single to right to win 5-4. It was Luis De Avila (L, 4-3) on the bump when Oslevis Basabe singled to score Matt Dyer and end the doubleheader.

REBOUNDING WITH STYLE: Last week, starter Anderson Paulino rebounded from his worst start of the season against Myrtle Beach. The righty allowed nine runs and 11 hits in the outing, both of which are season highs in that start on the road. He returned to Segra Park with a career-high seven strikeouts in five two-hit innings where Paulino did not allow a run to score. He kept the trend going with six no-hit innings in relief to start off the doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. He's now allowed two hits in his last 11 innings on the bump.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. Yesterday, Phillips earned his first save of the year with two scoreless innings of relief work. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last six innings (1.50 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 3.65. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Dating back to last Saturday, July 17, the Fireflies have five doubleheaders in 14 days. After last night's twin bill, that pushes the Fireflies to six games since Thursday. Their pair of doubleheaders next week puts them at 18 games in 15 days with the two travel days.

ON THE PODIUM: Following the Major League All-Star Break, and at the half-way point of the 2021 Low-A East season, it's a good time to highlight a few individuals who are making a name for themselves around the league. Outfielder Juan Carlos Negret is proving to be one of the best sluggers in the league, pacing the Low-A East with 18 homers and tallying the third-most RBI, with 50 so far this season. Tolbert is tied with the most steals for anyone in the League. He has 34 already this year. On the mound, two pitchers have really contributed in a big way for Columbia. Cruz Noriega's 3.36 ERA is the third-lowest for any qualifying arm in the league, and although the southpaw, Emilio Marquez, has not worked enough innings this year for his 1.34 ERA to count in that category, he has punched out the sixth most batters of any individual in the Low-A East, fanning 67 opponents in 47 innings this season.

