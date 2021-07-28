Fireflies Lose in Walk-Off Fashion for Second Straight Night

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies grabbed a late lead in Wednesday night's game at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark, but they weren't able to hold onto it and fell to the RiverDogs 3-2.

Walter Pennington (L, 3-2) struggled in this one, allowing a run in each of his two innings against the RiverDogs, including a sacrifice fly to Alika Williams with the bases loaded in the ninth to score Matt Dyer and end the ballgame.

The bottom of the Fireflies order was due up to start off the eighth. Rubendy Jaquez led off with a 2-1 base knock to left to set the table for Burle Dixon. The speedster muscled a triple over the head of right fielder Diego Infante to score Jaquez and tie the game 1-1.

During the next at-bat, RiverDogs reliever Angel Felipe (W, 2-0) threw a pitch to the backstop that allowed Dixon to scurry home and give Columbia their first lead of the evening.

Kaufman did not allow an earned run in 4.1 innings where he fanned a handful and allowed only a pair of hits. The run came home in the fifth, after Matt Dyer reached first on a throwing error from Columbia's Gage Hughes.

After the starter was lifted, righty Mitch Ellis got out of the fifth and spun 2.2 scoreless frames to give the bats a chance to get into the game.

Columbia continues their series with the RiverDogs tomorrow at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Adrian Alcantara (4-4, 5.00 ERA) toes the rubber for the Fireflies and RHP Taj Bradley (9-3, 1.96 ERA) will get the ball for the home team.

Following this trek to Charleston, the Fireflies will play 12 games in 13 days at Segra Park beginning Augusta 3. During that period, they will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Fayetteville Woodpeckers. During the stretch, the team will celebrate Copa De La Diversión, the 13th in the Upside Down and Faith and Family Night. For tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

