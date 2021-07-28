Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Fayetteville

After a 7-5 win last night, the Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, tonight at 7:00 p.m. RHP John Matthews (2-3, 6.75) toes the rubber for the Wood Ducks and LHP Julio Robaina (3-1, 5.12) gets the ball for the Woodpeckers.

COSTLY ERROR HANDS WOOD DUCKS WIN OVER FAYETTEVILLE: Thanks to a late error, the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 7-5 on Tuesday night. The Wood Ducks surrendered the lead but managed to claw back with a three-run bottom of the eighth for their second come from behind win this season.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 25-17 (.595) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 4-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 35-20 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are second in all of MiLB in stolen bases (166) . Jayce Easley (40), Luisangel Acuña (25), and Dustin Harris (17) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 358 - 337 and 112 - 85 in the first two innings. Down East is 12-3 when they score first at home, and 33-12 overall when they score first.

HEATING BACK UP: After a strong finish to the month of June for the Woodies started off the month of July rather cold but are heating back up. Through 24 games in the month of July, the pitching staff is currently 11-13 with a 6.04 ERA. In 198.1 innings, they have allowed 156 runs, and they are being outscored 156-135. After starting July, 3-7 on the road, Down East won eight of their last 14 games.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 25-17 road record and are 15-16 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have a 17-15 record overall, with a 2-4 record at home. Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.647) as the Woodies have a 7-5 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home. Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, June and the start to July have seen a lot of inconsistent play by the Wood Ducks. The pitching staff was once a sign of strength but has a 6.04 ERA through 24 games in the month of July. Down East is also 25-17 on the road and 15-16 at home.

