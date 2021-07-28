RiverDogs Win in Walk-Off Fashion for Second Straight Night

Charleston, SC - For a second straight night, the Charleston RiverDogs ended a game with the entire team racing out of the dugout to mob a teammate near first base. On Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, the celebration was sparked by Alika Williams' sacrifice fly to right field that was dropped by Burle Dixon, allowing the winning run to score in a 3-2 victory for the home team in front of 2,409 fans. The RiverDogs increased their lead over second-place Carolina to 8.5 games.

The stage was set for Williams when the RiverDogs (52-21) loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with one out. Matt Dyer, the second batter of the inning, worked a walk. The catcher stole second base to move into scoring position and then advanced to third on an infield single from Alexander Ovalles that deflected off the pitcher. Columbia opted to intentionally walk Johan Lopez to load the bases for Williams, the RiverDogs leadoff hitter. Williams lifted a fly ball down the right field line that caused Dixon to sprint toward foul ground with Dyer poised to to tag from third. The outfielder overran the ball and couldn't make the catch as he reached behind him, leading to Dyer scoring the decisive run.

The game was dominated by pitching for most of the night. Seth Johnson tossed 5.0 scoreless innings while racking up seven strikeouts as the RiverDogs starter. Meanwhile, Columbia's Rylan Kaufman held the RiverDogs off the board until his final frame on the mound. Dyer reached base on a throwing error and advanced to third on a well-executed hit-and-run with Ovalles. Lopez followed with a bunt toward first base that allowed Dyer to score on a safety squeeze play for a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

That score held until the top of the eighth when Angel Felipe came in from the bullpen. Rubendy Jaquez greeted with with a sharp single to right field and scored when Dixon blasted a triple to the gap in right-center. Moments later, a wild pitch allowed Dixon to cross the plate and the Fireflies (36-37) had a 2-1 advantage. Heriberto Hernandez tied the game with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the frame.

Joe LaSorsa retired all six batters he faced in 2.0 innings of work as the first man out of the bullpen. Felipe earned the win despite allowing two runs on three hits over 2.0 innings.

Columbia outhit the RiverDogs 6-5 in the contest. Jaquez paced the Fireflies by going 2-4 and Ovalles was the only RiverDogs player with multiple hits, also, finishing 2-4.

The RiverDogs welcomed actor, musician and comedian Charles Esten to the ballpark on Wednesday for Kooks vs. Pogues night. Esten, who stars in the television show Outer Banks, threw out the ceremonial first pitch and performed the National Anthem. He spent time posing for pictures and signing autographs for fans throughout the evening.

The RiverDogs and Fireflies meet again on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Taj Bradley (9-3, 1.90) will toe the rubber for the RiverDogs against RHP Adrian Alcantara (4-4, 5.00) of Columbia. On a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday featuring $1 beer, Wild Wing Cafe also presents a Guinness World Records official attempt for the largest wing-eating contest. Visit riverdogs.com and purchase a ticket in section 210 or 211 to take part.

