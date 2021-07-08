Wood Ducks and Woodpeckers Postponed Due to Hurricane Elsa

July 8, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Fayetteville, N.C. - Tonight's game between the Down East Wood Ducks and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed due to inclement weather in the area from Hurricane Elsa.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, with the first game starting at 4:00 p.m. and the second game starting 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

RHP Orceli Gomez (0-1, 7.71) will start game one for Down East and RHP Leury Tejada (1-2, 5.13) will get the ball for game two.

