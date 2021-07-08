First July Homestand Features Military Appreciation Night and National Baseball Day Celebration

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs will host games at The Joe for the first time in the month of July when the Augusta GreenJackets come to town for a six-game series July 13-18. The team will reach the halfway point of the 120-game season during the series. The RiverDogs own one of the best records in Minor League Baseball and lead the Low-A East's South Division.

The week will begin with the second Military Appreciation Night of the season and come to a conclusion with the inaugural National Baseball Day. In between, the RiverDogs will host weekly staples such as Thirsty Thursday and Fireworks Friday, as well as celebrate iconic Japanese animation on Anime Night Saturday. Here is the full lineup:

Tuesday, July 13, 7:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night/Medal of Honor Society Visit/Dog Day: The RiverDogs and Boeing will open the week with a gigantic tribute to military members on our second Military Appreciation Night of the season. Military members and their families can receive free tickets to the game by calling the box office. The team will take part on the field, wearing special patriotic jerseys. The RiverDogs will also have special guests in attendance from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. The society is in Charleston to recognize their 2020 and 2021 Citizen Honorees. Twenty Congressional Medal of Honor recipients will be recognized throughout the game in the ballpark with one of them, Major Sergeant Matthew O. Williams, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. In addition, four-legged friends are welcome every Tuesday so don't leave them at home! Bring the pup along to the ballpark for each and every Island Coastal Lager Dog Day, when we encourage you to #TakeItEasy. Fans can also enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 beers. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 the Wolf.

Wednesday, July 14, 7:05 p.m.: Wicked Wednesday: It's the middle of the work week! As is the case for every Wednesday at the ballpark, we will celebrate craft beer and throw in some wicked good fun thanks to Wicked Weed. It is also Segra Business Night Out, celebrating the local business community. This week's wicked deal will feature $5 Upper Reserved, Grandstand and General Admission tickets with use of the promo code: WICKED5.

Thursday, July 15, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday: Where else would you rather be on a Thursday night? $1 beers are available throughout The Joe on each Budweiser Thirsty Thursday this season! That's right, you can grab a $1 beer (or two) no matter where you are in the ballpark. DJ Natty Heavy will be dropping beats on the Ashley View Pub and the between inning entertainment will feature a party-game theme. Thursday games are presented by 95SX.

Friday, July 16, 7:05 p.m.: Fireworks/Red Shirt Friday: As always on the final day of the work week, the RiverDogs and Boeing invite you to wear red in support of those who serve our country. On the field, the team will participate as well, wearing special red jerseys. The night will be capped with another fireworks spectacular presented by REV Federal Credit Union. The fireworks show will be set to songs from boy bands. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL.

Saturday, July 17, 6:05 p.m.: Anime Night: Kamehameha!!! Grab your shuriken and help us take down our aite from Augusta on this night celebrating iconic Japanese animation. Following the game, a helicopter will drop thousands of numbered bouncy balls onto the field. If a ball lands on the target at home plate, the fan with the corresponding number will walk away with $1,000. If no ball lands on the target, the nearest ball will be worth $500. Saturdays are presented by ABCNews4 and MyTV Charleston.

Sunday, July 18, 5:05 p.m.: National Baseball Day Celebration/Family Sunday: The homestand will come to a conclusion with our celebration of the Inaugural National Baseball Day. RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach Chris Singleton, a former Chicago Cubs draft pick, will host a free clinic during the afternoon for children to learn more about the game. The team will also honor players and coaches from the Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry baseball and softball teams during the contest. As always, the week ends with a Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Parking is free and children are invited to stick around and run the bases following the game. This Sunday is presented by Mix 95.9.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. Masks are no longer required, but suggested for non-vaccinated guests. The RiverDogs also have a no bag policy, with the exception of medical bags, diaper bags, and clutch-style purses no larger than 6.5in x 4.5in.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

