RiverDogs Have Night to Forget in 20-1 Loss at Columbia

Columbia, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs are tied for the most wins in Minor League Baseball this season, but on Thursday night at Columbia's Segra Park they were beaten up from first pitch until final out. The Columbia Fireflies handed the RiverDogs a 20-1 loss that provided the team's largest margin of defeat in over 15 years.

The game got off to a shaky start when Columbia (28-25) scored four runs in the first inning without the aid of a hit. RiverDogs starter Jose Lopez was removed from the game after recording just two outs, having issued three walks and three hit by pitches. The Fireflies added three more runs in the second inning off of Hector Figueroa with the big hit a two-run triple from Darryl Collins.

Jonathan Embry provided the only highlight of the evening for the RiverDogs (38-17) when he launched a solo home run in the third inning to briefly trim the deficit to 7-1. The lineup collected just five hits in the loss as Logan Driscoll went 2-3 with a double.

After being held off the scoreboard in the third inning, Columbia would score at least one run in each of the final five innings in which they batted. Juan Carlos Negret hit his first home run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend the lead to 9-1. He also blasted a two-run home run in the eighth inning as the final salvo. Negret is now tied for the league lead with 13 home runs this season.

The Fireflies scored four runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. Outfielder Garrett Hiott came on to pitch the eighth for the RiverDogs and allowed a pair of two-run home runs. The 20 runs scored by Columbia were the most allowed by the RiverDogs in a game in the last 17 seasons.

The RiverDogs will try to regroup in time for game four of the series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Ben Brecht (2-2, 3.38) gets the nod for the RiverDogs against Columbia LHP Rylan Kaufman (1-2, 5.09).

