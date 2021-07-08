FredNats, Cannon Ballers Suspended in Second

July 8, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Rain and wet conditions have forced the suspension of Thursday's game at FredNats Ballpark between the Fredericksburg Nationals and Kannapols Cannon Ballers. The Cannon Ballers lead the FredNats 3-0 in the middle of the second inning.

The nine-inning game will be completed as part of a single-ticket doubleheader on Friday night, with the first pitch of the resumed game scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Friday's regularly scheduled game will be played upon the completion of the suspended game, and will be shortened to seven innings.

Fans with tickets to tonight's suspended game can exchange them for tickets of equal value to a future FredNats 2021 regular season home game. Visit www.frednats.com or call the ticket office at (540) 858-4242 for more information.

The FredNats continue their series against the Cannon Ballers on Friday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 5:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 4:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.