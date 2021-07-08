Mudcats and Hillcats Postponed in Zebulon

ZEBULON - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to rain at Five County Stadium. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 10 at 3:00 p.m. in Zebulon.

Saturday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games, with a :30-minute break following the conclusion of game one. The Five County Stadium gates will open at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Thursday's postponed game for seats to a future regular season home game for a ticket of equal value. There are no cash refunds for tickets or parking.

Having won two straight, the Mudcats lead the current six-game series with Lynchburg two games to none. Carolina will look for its third straight win in the series, and fifth consecutive win overall, when the series continues on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium. Friday's game will feature the return of Friday Night Fireworks in Zebulon with a post-game fireworks show after the game at Five County Stadium.

