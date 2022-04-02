Wolves Third Period Collapse Leads to Shootout Loss, 6-5

Watertown, NY - It was time for the second meeting of the weekend between Wolves and Thunder, after Wolves on Friday secured the number one seed in the standings. The Wolves were wearing a specialty designed Pink in The Rink Jersey for Cancer Awareness.

The Wolves decided to scratch the league leading scorer, as well as captain, Justin MacDonald, together with Troy Taylor and Ahmed Mahfouz.

The two teams started out in pretty much the same fashion as Friday's game, with not that many scoring chances to begin with. It took until the 5.50 mark before we got the first goal of the game, scored by the home team. It was the red hot Alexander Jmaeff that got his third goal of the weekend, scored on a power play, assisted by Ryan Devine and Lane King.

This got the pace going up a bit in the game, and it was pretty heated at a couple of times during the middle part of the period, but no big fights.

At the 15-minute mark, we got to see Delaware score their first goal of the game, thanks to Alex Soucy, assisted by Ryan Marker, the scoring-leader of Delaware, and Dan Cangelosi. This was the last goal of the period, and we went to the first intermission tied at 1.

Delaware came out a little stronger than the hosts in the second period, and they took a well-deserved lead already 25 seconds into the period, and it was the same line as the first goal, although this one was scored by Cangelosi, assited by Marker and Soucy. Delaware got a lot of energy from that goal, and were swarming around Cohen in the Wolves net for a bit, but he made some good saves.

8 and a half minute in, Jmaeff got his second goal of the game, and fourth of the weekend, assisted by Cole McKechney. The goal really got the crowd going, and the hosts could ride on that wave for a bit.

We got to see two more goals in the period, one by Colin Chmelka on a deflection, and Jmaeff got one to get a hat-trick! We went to the second intermission with the score 4-2.

We had only gotten a few minutes into the third until the Jmaeff-show continued when he scored his fourth goal of the game on a power play. At this point it looked like a done deal for the Wolves, however Thunder had other plans.

They scored two goals in a matter of not even a minute, one scored by former Wolves player Marker, and the other one was scored by Kevin Auger. At this point in the game we also saw a lot of fights as the tension between the two teams were reaching really high levels.

Delaware pulled their goalie with a few minutes left and managed to get an equaliser with only a minute left thanks to Ilya Bobko, which took the game to overtime. There was no goal scored in the overtime and it went to penalties where Delaware got the only goal to secure their first win over Wolves this season.

The teams have their last games against each other next weekend when they play each other 3 times.

