Hat Tricks Drop Finale in Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Danbury Hat Tricks (32-19-3, 94 pts) dropped the final game of a series against the Carolina Thunderbirds (29-22-5, 87 pts) 5-0 on Saturday night.

Carolina sprinkled three goals throughout the first period on Saturday and that was enough for the Thunderbirds to defeat the Hat Tricks.

The game started with a bang as Phil Bronner dropped the gloves with Daniel Martin right off the opening faceoff.

Goaltender Pete Di Salvo made 38 saves in the loss, but Danbury's 30 shots weren't enough to beat Carolina goaltender Chris Paulin.

Danbury has seven games remaining in the regular season. Five of those will come at home, where the Hat Tricks have lost just three times all season.

Closing the regular season with a few wins will be paramount heading into the playoffs for Danbury. As it stands, Danbury is the third-place team in the FPHL and would have their choice of opponent in the first round if that remains the case.

The Hat Tricks still have a chance at the second seed, which would earn them a bye in the first round. Columbus currently holds the second spot.

The Hat Tricks return to action on Wednesday at home against the league-leading Watertown Wolves.

