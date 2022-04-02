Thunder Storm Back to Win in Shootout

Watertown, NY: The Thunder were looking to bounce back after a Friday night loss to the Wolves. The Wolves went to Luke Cohen in net, and the Thunder went to Greg Harney. It did not take long to find our first goal, an early Wolves power-play led to Alexander Jmaeff scoring his 45th goal of the season. It looked like the Thunder answered back on a goal from Kevin Auger, but it was waved off. Alex Soucy would tie things up at one a few minutes later on a good feed from Ryan Marker. We were tied after one.

The Thunder came out with a quick goal in period two. Dan Cangelosi scored on a feed from Marker to make it 2-1. At the 8:26 mark of period two, Jmaeff would score his second of the night to tie it. Colin Chmelka tipped in a power-play goal later in the period to give the Wolves a 3-2 lead. Jmaeff would score his hat-trick goal late in the second to extend the lead to 4-2 after two.

Jmaeff would score his fourth of the game on the power-play just before the five-minute mark of the third. Marker would cut the lead back to two on a wrap-around goal. Kevin Auger would score less than 15 seconds later to cut the lead to one. Delaware would tie things up with 1:02 to go in the third! Ilya Bobko scored his first with the Thunder. The game was headed to overtime! No goals were scored in overtime, so a shootout would have to be the answer.

Nikita Andrusenko would score the lone shootout goal and the Thunder would win it 6-5!

