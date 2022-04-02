Hat Tricks Wrap up Series in Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Danbury Hat Tricks (32-18-3, 94 pts) play the second and final game of a series against the Carolina Thunderbirds (28-22-5, 84 pts) on Saturday night.

In Friday's 4-2 loss, Danbury scored the first two goals of the game as Jonny Ruiz and Johnny Macdonald led the Hat Tricks to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Carolina responded in the second period by outshooting Danbury 22-7 in the middle frame and scoring three times in the process. The 3-2 Carolina lead held until a late empty-net goal made it a 4-2 game.

Saturday's game is Danbury's final game in Carolina during the regular season and with eight games left, Danbury sits in third place in the FPHL.

If that holds up, the Hat Tricks will have their choice of the fourth through sixth ranked teams in the first round of the playoffs.

Puck drop on Saturday is at 6:05 p.m. and can be seen on the Thunderbirds YouTube channel.

