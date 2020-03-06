Wolves Rally Comes Up Short

The Wolves came into action with the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday Night looking to extend the streak. The opening goal was scored by Ryan Marker, (Boudreau, and Lmareoux). Port Huron answered back with Austin Fetterly, (Graham, Young) to tie the game. The Wolves would close out the period tied.

Bryan Parsons (Jay, Pace Jr) would score for Port Huron to give them the lead. Bryan Parsons (Fetterly, Portillo) would go right back for Port Huron. Steven Fowler (Jay) would score again for Port Huron making the lead 4-1. Watertown would answer back with Kyle Powell scoring on the powerplay. Ryan Marker (Bruce) would score for the Wolves to make the game 4-3 for Port Huron and close out the period.

Denis Zaychik (Bogdziul, Powell) would score to tie it for the Wolves. Mike Moroso would tuck one in and then Bobby Sokol would score the empty-net goal, 6-4 Prowlers.,

