Enforcers Roll On, Put Up First Double Digit Score in Franchise History

March 6, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





The Enforcers have been streaking as of late and as they closed out another series at home Elmira was looking for to tie their longest streak in their history at 9 consecutive wins as well as tying their season win total from their inaugural season at 28.

Elmira wasted no time as Ahmed Mahfouz pushed a puck back towards Kyle Stevens and the Enforcers went up 1-0 just 21 seconds into the game. Dmytro Babenko continued the pressure blowing a shot from the corner boards right by Jordan Brant at 3:45 of the first, which would take Brant out of the game after just 4 shots. Kent Nusbaum came in in relief, but was immediately met by Glen Patterson, who beat Nusbaum twice last night, and picked up right where he left off scoring at 5:08 giving Elmira the 3-0 lead. As the game looked like it was getting out of hand Henry Berger took advantage of a power play and after shots from Marc Steele and Jakub Volf the puck skittered to Berger who deposited it by Troy Passingham to give Mentor a breath of life. Stepan Timofeyev had been buzzing through both games, but with 18:31 gone in the first Timofeyev finally found the back of the net on a pass from Mahfouz. The Enforcers took a 4-1 lead into the locker room.

The second period saw the Enforcers take over again, as Gino Mini fired a puck from the point just trying to keep the zone at 1:21 of the second and it went by Nusbaum. Timofeyev got on the board again on the power play at 6:37 of the second before Stevens scored even strength at 10:56. Brandon Tucker got involved as well at 19:36 of the period and Nusbaum had no answer for the Enforcers who just piled on shot after shot. With two straight periods of four goals the Enforcers went to the locker room with an 8-1 lead.

The final period saw Elmira trying to get themselves to the end of the game and push the winning streak on. Timofeyev helped himself to a third goal and watched the hats fly after Mahfouz sent a cross crease pass on the power play with 12:32 gone by. Hudson Michaelis, February's rookie of the month, would not be held off as just 14 seconds later he slid one of his own past Nusbaum to increase the lead to 10-1. Mentor showed their heard though as former Enforcer Dominick Horvath and Austin Weber both were able to beat Passingham with under 5 minutes to go. The effort wouldn't be enough as Elmira held on for the 10-3 win.

Passingham stopped 34 of 37 to earn his 18th win of the season.

The Enforcers are back in action on Thursday night March 12th against the Watertown Wolves who trail them in the standings. Get your tickets early by calling 607-734-PUCK or log on to Tickets.com!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.