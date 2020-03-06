Game Notes: Columbus at Carolina Week 20

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds welcome southern rival Columbus into the Annex for a three-game set this weekend. The Thunderbirds will play at home Friday and Sunday, but will play in Columbus on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds have outscored the River Dragons 20-16 over four games and have twice potted 8 against Columbus this season.

More importantly for Carolina, the Thunderbirds are considered to be fully healthy as defenseman Dominik Fejt is set to make his return after missing the last 14 games.

Goaltender Nick Modica will also make his home debut this weekend.

