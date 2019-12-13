Wolves Losing Streak Continues

The Watertown Wolves came into Friday Night's game against the Danbury Hat Tricks looking to get back into the win column, after dropping two games in a row for the first time this season. This would be the first time the two teams would match up. Danbury has been hot after a slow start to the season.

The boys came out buzzing with the first period being full of action. The Hat Tricks would get the first goal which was tipped by a Wolves defender credited to Bolen-Porter.

The second period was full of action. Joseph Deveny would go on to score early to tie the game (Powlowski, David, Powell, Kyle). Danbury Gavrik would quickly answer (Bonnel, Gordy). Deveny would go on to score again, assisted by Cole Sonstebo, who got his first pro point. Gavrik would come right back again to give Danbury the lead (Bonnel, Gordy, Brown, Steve). Cameron Dimmit would score to tie the game (Powell, Kyle, Gjurich, Tyler). Former Wolf Nicola Levesque answered right back (Shinkaruk, Carter, Bronner, Phil).

The third period saw Jamie Lukas score another short-handed goal assisted by Deric Boudreau. Danbury's Corey Anderson would score the gamer winner, with Phil Bronner scoring the empty-net goal to end the game.

The Wolves go on the road to play Danbury tomorrow at 7 pm.

