Rumble Bees Drop 6-1 Decision On Home Ice To Mentor Ice Breakers

December 13, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - Declan Conway connected oN 4-goals and collected 5-points to spur the Mentor Ice Breakers to a 6-1 victory verdict over the Battle Creek Rumble Bees Friday night at The Rink Battle Creek.

Conway produced the game's first three goals, triggering one in the opening period and two more unanswered in the middle stanza before completing his masterpiece with his fourth strike midway through the third period.

Ryan Alves accounted for the Rumble Bees sole goal, his second of the campaign on a third period power play while Battle Creek was enjoying a two-man advantage.

Mentor outshot the Rumble Bees, 42-26 in recording its fourth triumph in as many outings in the "Cereal City."

The same two teams will clash one more time Saturday night in Mentor to cap the two-games' home-and-home series with face off set for 6:30 pm and broadcast time 6:00 pm on WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One" and 930 AM.

