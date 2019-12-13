Thunder Strikes the Dashers

December 13, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





A penalty filled night ended in a 5-3 win for the Delaware Thunder.

The first period tallied up 36 minutes including four fighting majors. The first fight broke out just over a minute into the game when Taylor Cutting and Johan Hoglund got into it in front of the net. Thunder struck first just seven minutes into the first period. Ryan Marker sniped on great feeds from Egor Kostyukov and Brandon Contratto. The rest of the period was filled with penalties and big saves. Aaron Taylor stopped all 18 Danville shots in the first.

The second period saw some more fighting but was a bit tamer than the first. Once again Aaron Taylor stopped all of The Dashers shots in the period. This period they were a little more contained with just 9 shots. The Thunder added 10 shots on goal in the period and scored again. Evan Mackintosh scored short-handed on a beautiful feed from Ryan Marker. The Thunder lead 2-0 after two.

The Dashers made a quick comeback in the third. They scored on two power-play goals to start the third. The first came just 2:18 in the period on an A.J Tesoriero goal. Tesoriero walked into the slot and scored on a twisted wrister. Ryan Stern would add another on the power-play on a slap pass from Troy Murray. The Thunder would come right back thanks to Anton Kalinin. Evgeni Demin and Patrik Tondl would grab the assists. The Dashers tied things up immediately. Tyler Quintos scored a short-handed goal on a great individual effort. Dan DiCristofaro grabbed another power-play goal for Delaware. Jack Weng set up a great screen in front and the puck found twine. With the net, empty Ryan Marker scored his second of the game, and the Thunder went on to win 5-3.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.