Dashers Look to Continue Form in First Meeting with Thunder

Though the Delaware Thunder may be a new team to the Federal Professional Hockey League this season, the Danville Dashers are set to face off against some familiar faces when they take on the team from Harrington, Delaware on Friday and Saturday.

Those tuning in to the game's stream on the Delaware Thunder Youtube page may recognize hard-hitting defensemen Alex Basey and Taylor Cutting, both of whom ended up in Delaware after spending last season in Danville. Charlie Pens Jr. also slots in on defense for the Thunder, and the tactical defensemen spent the majority of last season with Danville as well.

That's not where the callbacks end for those who stayed on the Danville roster following last season's disappointing campaign. Fans of the Dashers will recognize many familiar faces on the front line as well for the Thunder, starting with one of Danville's highest per-game scoring forwards from last season, Ryan Marker. Marker spent fourteen games with the Dashers at the beginning of the season before leaving the team.

Also joining Marker in the ranks for Delaware are former Dashers like Brandon Contratto and Aaron Masters, two fan favorites in their time with the team. Former Dashers' goalie Aaron Taylor also on the Thunder after spending the majority of two years with the Dashers from 2017-19.

Danville has recently been playing their best hockey of the season, and come into the road trip fresh off a weeks rest following their weekend home sweep of the Mentor Ice Breakers, hanging them just their sixth and seventh losses of the season. Danville sits at 9-7-0 on the season, which is good enough for second place in the Western Division behind the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Delaware comes in after a rough start to the season, but following a promising set of two games against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Their offense looked more lively than it had all season before, with newcomer Eli Kinsman scoring in his first period with his new team, and tallying in a few assists from playmaking opportunities as well. The Thunder are on a six-game losing streak, with a -27 goal differential.

Players to Watch: Offense - Ryan Marker (29pts on 15 goals, 14 assists in 14 games)

Defense - Daniel DiCristofaro (14 pts on 2 goals, 8 assists in 14 games)

The Dashers will take on the Delaware Thunder on both Friday and Saturday. You can catch the games at 6:05 central time on both nights, with the game begin live streamed on the Delaware Thunder YouTube Page.

