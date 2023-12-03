Wolves Extend Their Winning Streak to Four

Watertown, NY - For the second time this season the Motor City Rockers visited the Watertown Municipal Arena for a Sunday evening matchup. The Wolves won the first game back on November 22nd 3-2 in overtime.

The Wolves came into the game riding their first win streak of the season winning 3 in a row. Motor City were finishing their third of three games on the road this weekend after splitting a series in Danbury.

With just 2 seconds off the clock in period number one, the Wolves' Justin Schmit and Motor City's Elias Thompson threw their gloves and lids to the ice and squared off in the first battle of the night. Just as in the November 22nd tilt, it was a pretty evenly matched fight with both landing some solid punches.

The Wolves would light the lamp first on this night when Carter Thorton blasted a slapshot from the top of the right circle, beating the Rockers starter Ricardo Gonzalez, to make it 1-0. Tate Leeson and Trevor Lord would both get credited with assists on the play.

The Wolves took the 1-0 lead to the locker room after the first twenty minutes, also out shooting Motor City 18 to 13 in the frame. Motor City was 0 for 1 on their lone power play of the period.

The start of period number two was a mirror image of the first. Elias Thompson and Justin Schmit once again dropped the gloves just two seconds in. This fight had a little more action than the first one with each player delivering some heavy hits, but it would be Schmit with the advantage on the scorecard winning tilt number two.

At 4:33 of the second the Rocker were able to tie the game when Tristen Wells netted his first goal of the year for Motor City, slapping a shot past Watertown keeper Josh Rosenzweig. Jonathan Juliano and Josh Colton got the helpers on the goal.

The Wolves only took 1:16 to strike back when Tate Leeson sent a rebound to the back of the net, assisted by Carter Thornton and Trevor Lord at the 5:49 mark.

A skirmish at 14:16 would see the Rockers TJ Delaney getting two minutes for roughing, five for fighting and a ten minute misconduct for abuse of an official. Watertown's Josh Tomasi got two minutes for roughing and Dakota Seeman was handed a five for fighting as well.

When cooler heads prevailed, the Wolves added their third goal of the night, when Josh Tomasi settled a bouncing puck at the blue line and found himself one on one with the goal keeper and slid a hard shot ice level to the lower right corner, to extend the Wolves lead to 3-1 at the 18:57 mark.

Period number two ended with the 3-1 score. The Wolves outshot the Rockers 21 to 14 in the period.

Just 1:31 into the third period, Marc Bottero was able to extend the Wolves lead to 4-1 assisted by Aleksandr Gamzatov and Chiwetin Blacksmith.

The Rocker weren't done yet as Jameson Milam lifted a shot over a sprawling Rosenzweig to cut the lead in half 4-2, at the 17:33 mark. Assists on the goal would go to Tristen Wells and Brad Reiter, but at the 19:11 mark of the third, Marc Bottero netted his second of the period, lifting a backhand over Gonzalez making the score 5-2. Chiwetin Blacksmith and Aleksandr Gamzetov.

Wolves scored the 5-2 win extending their streak to 4 games. Total shots on goal were 51 for Watertown to 46 for Motor City.

The Wolves head out on the road next weekend, travelling to Elmira on Friday night before heading to Danbury to take on the Hat Tricks on Saturday evening. The Rockers head back to Michigan for a home and home set with their rivals, the Port Huron Prowlers.

