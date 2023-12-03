Motor City Rockers Overcome Review, Beat Danbury 5-4 in OT

Danbury, CT - The Motor City Rockers claimed a 5-4 overtime win over the Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday night.

It's the first win at Danbury Arena for the Rockers Organization.

Motor City thought it had the game won 1:33 into the extra frame while the Rockers were on the power play. A drive from the far side circle bounced to Derek Makimaa's stick. The 6-foot-2 Forward swiped at the puck and Danbury Goaltender Connor McCollum made another save. During the flurry that ensued, Makimaa found the puck again and fired what was originally deemed a game-winning goal.

It was reviewed and determined that the puck did not cross the line.

The Rockers were able to retain possession after the ensuing face-off. Josh Colton picked up the puck from behind the net and centered it to Pavel Svintsov in the high slot. Svintsov cycled the puck down low to Coash who fired the game-winning goal 37 seconds after the review.

Coash extended his point streak to seven games tonight and earned his second game-winning goal this season.

The Rockers began the game with a quick goal from Josh Colten who finished a one-timer from the stick of Makimaa for his third of the season and a 1-0 lead 58-second into the first period.

Danbury erased the lead with two goals, one from John Macdonald who had a point-blank opportunity for his first of the season with 8:35 left in the first and the other from Michael Falanga five minutes later for a 2-1 lead.

Danbury added another goal in the second period for its third straight of the game off the power play Corey Cunningham's first of the season and a 3-1 lead 3:53 into the second period.

The Rockers dug in and fought back with two goals of its own off the sticks of TJ Delaney for his second of the season and Brad Reitter who fired a hard blast from the high slot for Motor City's lone power play conversion of the game that tied the game back up at 3-3.

Coash gave Motor City a lead 2:02 into the third period, but it was wiped away 14 seconds later when Cunningham earned his second of the game on a back-hand shot roofed on the short side.

Motor City and Danbury will play again on Saturday at 7 pm before the Rockers travel to Watertown to face the Wolves on Sunday night.

