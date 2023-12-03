Thunderbirds Rally in Third Period, Defeat Port Huron, 5-3

December 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - Trailing by a goal heading to the third period, the Carolina Thunderbirds used a trio of third period goals to finish off a sweep of the Port Huron Prowlers, 5-3, Sunday evening at the Annex.

Port Huron (5-6-2) jumped in front in the first period on Brandon Picard's second goal of the weekend and the visitors held a 1-0 lead heading into the second period. The Prowlers doubled their lead seven minutes into the second period on a Tristan Simm goal and Carolina (11-2-0) trailed by two.

Just over a minute later, the Thunderbirds got on the board. On the power play, Dawson Baker was left alone at the left dot and blasted one past Ian Wallace to halve the deficit. Port Huron responded though at the 10:43 mark with Picard's second of the night and Carolina trailed by two again.

Towards the end of the second period, Alex Johnson was called for a double minor and the Thunderbirds took advantage of the penalty. Baker found the back of the net for the second time at the 19:01 mark and Carolina trailed by one heading to the third.

The Thunderbirds needed another 3rd period comeback and they found it. Just under eight minutes into the 3rd, Jacob Schnapp pounced on a rebound poking it past Wallace tying the game, 3-3. Just under two minutes later with Carolina on the power play again, Jiri Pestuka slotted his third goal of the weekend giving the Thunderbirds the lead for good, completing the comeback against the Prowlers.

Carolina was not done though. Seeking insurance, Baker finished off his hat trick with just over five minutes remaining, finishing off the 5-3 victory for Carolina.

Baker finished the night with four points and was awarded the 1st star. Forward Petr Panacek was named the 2nd star with three assists. With the win, Carolina swept the Prowlers, taking eight points.

The Thunderbirds return to action on Friday evening at home as they host the Binghamton Black Bears for game one of a two-game set. Puck drop is slated for 7:35 p.m. from Winston-Salem.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.