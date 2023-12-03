Rockers Close The Weekend With 5-2 Loss To Watertown

Watertown, NY - An emotional 24-hours came to a close on Sunday night for the Motor City Rockers with a 5-2 loss to the Watertown Wolves.

The loss is the second straight loss in regulation for Motor City, which had its twelve game streak snapped on Saturday night against Danbury.

Watertown jumped out to an early lead with 5:59 remaining in the first period with a goal by Carter Thornton when he followed up a rebound and offered a blast from the right circle for his third of the season.

The Rockers were able to tie the score,1-1, 4:33 into the second period when Josh Colten fired a shot from the point that was deflected in front by Tristen Wells for his first professional hockey goal in his young career.

The rest of the way, Motor City was chasing goals.

Tate Leeson gave Watertown the lead a minute later when Thornton centered the puck to Leeson who snuck the puck inside the post on the nearside to make it 2-1 in favor of the Wolves with 14:11 to play in the middle frame.

Near the end of the second period Scott Coash tried to clear the puck from the neutral zone, but it ricocheted off a skate and bounced perfectly to Josh Tomasi who collected the piece of rubber behind the defense for a breakaway and a goal for a 3-1 lead.

Aleksandr Gamzatov forced a turnover 90-seconds into the third period that created an odd-man rush into the offensive end. Gamzatov fired a contested shot that was turned away by Ricky Gonzalez but the rebound sat in the crease where Marc Bottero tapped in the puck for a 4-1 lead.

The Rockers chipped back into the lead,4-2 off the stick of Jamie Milam late in the third period when he followed his own shot for his fourth of the year before Bottero added his second of the night to cap the scoring at 5-2 nullifying any hopes of a comeback.

Motor City will head home to the Mitten state to play a home and home series with Port Huron as the I-94 Rivalry will get renewed for the third time this year. The Rockers have won 13-out-of-20 games dating back to last year.

The Prowlers will host the first game on Friday Dec 8th and Motor City will host on Dec 9th on Industrial Night where the Rockers will celebrate the blue collar workers in the area.

