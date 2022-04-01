Wolves Down Thunder

April 1, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







It was a snowy Friday Night in Watertown, NY and it was time for another meeting between the Watertown Wolves and the Delaware Thunder. Wolves could with a win almost clinch the 1st seed and first place in the standings.

The game started out a little slow, with both teams having a hard time getting any scoring chances in, mostly becuase of good defense from both teams. The first period just flew by without no really big chances, and we went to the first intermission scoreless.

If the first period was a quick one without any big scoring chances, the second one started out completely different. The home team was on fire straight away, and it didn't take more than 38 seconds before the team was on the scoreboard. The goal was scored by Lane King, assisted by Andrew Harrison and Alexander Jmaeff.

It didn't take more than about 2 minutes before the home team put another one behind Trevor Babin in the opposing net, and we now had 2-0. This one was scored by Jmaeff, this time assisted by the scorer of the first goal, Lane King.

The teams were exchanging chances the next couple of minutes, which included a power play for the guests. By the 13-minute mark, it was time for both Jmaeff and King to get their third points of the night, when Jmaeff got his second goal of the night, assisted by Josh Labelle and King once again.

The visiting Thunder were not interested in giving up already though, and they got a goal before the break as well, scored by their scoring leader, and former Wolves player, Ryan Marker. This was the last goal of the period, which meant that we went to the second intermission with the home team leading 3-1.

It was a very entertaining third period and the Wolves got a total of five goals in the third period, when Delaware had given up a bit, and we got to see one goal by Harrison, Chmelka got two goals while one was shorthanded, and we got goals from Justin Macdonald and ended it up with a goal by Wolves defenseman Ryan Devine.

It ended with a 8-1 win for the hosts, and with that result Wolves secured the first place!

The teams will play tomorrow night as well, and also have three games left against each other next weekend.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.