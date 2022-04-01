Thunder Fall to Wolves, 8-1

Watertown, NY: The Thunder took the long trip up North to take on the Wolves for a Friday Night Showdown! The first period was a goaltending duel between Adam Beukeboom and Trevor Babin. Babin was tested a little bit more, but both goalies made some solid saves. After one Babin was 18/18 and Beukeboom 8/8. There was only one penalty in period one a high stick on Tristan McKay late in the period that would have a little bit of carryover time into period two.

Watertown would feed off the final 32 seconds of power-play time and score the first goal of the game right after it expired. Lane King scored at the 38-second mark of period two. Just over two minutes later Alexander Jmaeff scored on a one-timer feed from Lane King. Jmaeff would score another just past the halfway mark of the period to make it 3-0. Ryan Marker got one back for Delaware at the 16:46 mark of the second to make it 3-1 after two.

Watertown scored early in period three to extend their lead. Andrew Harrison scored on a jam play right in front of the net. Justin Macdonald would add a power-play tally to make it 5-1. Colin Chmelka potted a short-handed goal to make it 6-1 on a great feed from Cole McKechney. Chemlka would add another late to extend the lead to 7-1. Ryan Devine scored with under a minute left, and the final was 8-1.

These two teams meet again tomorrow night.

