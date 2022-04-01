Hat Tricks Travel to Carolina

(Danbury Hat Tricks) Danbury Hat Tricks react after a goal(Danbury Hat Tricks)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Danbury Hat Tricks (32-17-3, 94 pts) travel to North Carolina for the final time this season to start a two-game series with the Carolina Thunderbirds (27-22-5, 81 pts) on Friday.

Danbury has nine games remaining in the regular season and are in the midst of a battle with the Columbus River Dragons for the second spot in the FPHL standings.

In the playoffs, the top-two seeds will earn byes into the league semifinals. Danbury is currently .007 points behind Columbus in points-percentage, the top-factor in determining seeding.

As has been the case all season, the Hat Tricks travel to Carolina led by Jonny Ruiz. The captain is top-five in the league with 45 goals and 79 points.

Danbury brings its newest members down to Carolina as Phil Bronner, Nick Mangone and Tyler Noseworthy will take the ice in Carolina. Those three have combined for four games played and have been noticeable on every shift.

Carolina's Gus Ford is just four points behind Ruiz for sixth in the league (75). The Thunderbirds are currently in fifth place with a .500 points-percentage.

Puck drop on Friday is at 7:35 p.m. and can be seen on the Thunderbirds YouTube channel.

