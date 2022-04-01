Hat Tricks Fall to Carolina Despite Quick Start

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A two-goal first period was not enough for the Danbury Hat Tricks (32-18-3, 94 pts) to overcome the Carolina Thunderbirds (28-22-5, 84 pts) in a 4-2 loss on Friday night.

Danbury had a quick start on Friday night in Carolina as Jonny Ruiz opened the scoring 2:36 into the game. The captain's team-leading 46th of the season came from Tyler Noseworthy and Steve Brown.

Johnny Macdonald (5) increased the Hat Tricks lead at 8:32 of the first on a two-on-one feed from Tobias Odjick.

After Macdonald's tally, Danbury couldn't muster much offense and allowed four unanswered goals. The Hat Tricks recorded just seven shots in the second period.

In the third, Danbury put more pressure on Carolina, ripping 17 shots on goal, but Chris Paulin stopped all 17 in the Carolina net.

Pete Di Salvo made 38 saves on 41 shots for the Hat Tricks, but all three goals against came in the second period when Danbury was outshot by 15.

The Hat Tricks and Thunderbirds meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

