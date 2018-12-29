Wolves Double-Up on Prowlers

The Watertown Wolves returned to Watertown Municipal Arena after two weeks on the road to host a weekend series with the Port Huron Prowlers. The Wolves were on a roller coaster of ups and down during their excursions west picking up a win in Danville and a loss in Port Huron during the first week. The second week of trips saw a win and a loss in Port Huron before losing the last game of the trip in Elmira. Head Coach Trevor Karasiewicz and his Wolves established a stronger hold their second place standing in the Federal Hockey League with tonight's game.

Watertown's George Holt started off the scoring by going 5-hole on Port Huron net-minder Cory Simons. Prowler Austin Fetterly tied the game up 90 seconds later with teammates Edgars Ozozlins and Zachary Zulkanycz making up the rest of their 3-on-2 advantage in their offensive zone. Sam Williams took the lead back for the Wolves at the 11:30 mark that they held on to for the rest of the first period.

Alex Johnson's hooking penalty allowed Cameron Dimmitt to extend the Wolves' lead with the extra man advantage. Port Huron's would-be second goal was waived off because it was made with a kicking motion. Watertown successfully killed off two penalties in the period before Matt Robertson scored for the Prowlers with just 22 seconds left in the second period making it a 3-2 game.

Neither team could capitalize on their power plays in the third period. Watertown had two power play with tripping and slashing penalties handed out to Joe Pace Jr. and Edgars Ozolins respectively. The Wolves successfully squashed Aley Shypitsyn's delay of game penalty. Port Huron pulled Cory Simons from the net with 1:10left in the game. The move did not work to their advatange as Anton Lennartsson extended the Wolves' lead with an empty-get goal for a final score of 4-2.

Cameron Dimmitt earned the first star of the game in his first game back with the Wolves, scoring the game-winning goal and an assist. Tyler Gjurich and Gavin Yates earned the second and thirds stars respectively each getting two assists on the night.

